James Storm recently revealed that he was close to debuting on WWE RAW before the COVID-19 outbreak scuppered the plans.

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, James Storm discussed almost signing with WWE. He revealed that WWE contacted him about coming in on the Thursday before the 2020 Royal Rumble. He added that he had missed the email because of an issue with his phone. Storm said that WWE then told him that they would wait till after WrestleMania to bring him in:

They said, ‘well, since we are getting into WrestleMania season, let’s just hold off everything until right after Mania.’ I talked to Billy Corgan and told him whatever you guys need me to do to go out the right way that I would do it. They were going to plan a show around WrestleMania weekend and I was going to drop it (the National Title) down there and do good business on the way out the door. I don’t think it was to come in for the Rumble because they never did say. You know how it is. You never know until it’s over with really. I felt that way because it was on that Thursday and I didn’t get to answer the email until I got back home on Wednesday. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Oops miscalculation 😂.... Pumped out 405lb for the first time in 15 years. 😘🍺 #shititandgetit pic.twitter.com/M3vGJiP1Ce — The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) October 19, 2020

Paul Heyman wanted to bring James Storm to WWE RAW

James Storm also revealed that it was Paul Heyman who wanted to bring him to WWE RAW. Storm said that Heyman wanted to bring him in beacause he wanted people "who know how to work". Storm also said that WWE wanted him to help out their younger talent:

It was Heyman who wanted to bring me into RAW and he said I need guys like you who know how to work. I tell everybody all the time that WWE, AEW and New Japan have guys that can do every move in the book. There is no move you can come up with that those guys can’t do. But, there are a lot of guys who don’t make it believable anymore. They (WWE) wanted me to come in to help their younger guys.

James Storm left Impact Wrestling in 2018 and went on to sign with the NWA. Storm's NWA contract expired last month.

Big thanks to @rondarousey & @travisbrownemma for the invite to do a little wrestling around. I’ve met a lot of people that come from different sports but none besides @therealkurtangle that have the respect for pro wrestling like she does. pic.twitter.com/i0vjd5vQI2 — The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) October 17, 2020

James Storm recently revealed details of his training session with Ronda Rousey. You can check that out HERE.