Japanese Mafia wanted to kill a WWE legend after "kicking one of them in the b*lls" at a bar, claims Rene Dupree

Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently claimed the Yakuza (Japanese Mafia) wanted to kill Randy Orton's father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr.

The 72-year-old wrestling legend kicked off his career in the 1970s. While he had multiple runs in the Stamford-based company, Bob Orton Jr. competed in other promotions, including AWA, NWA, and WCW. The WWE Hall of Famer also wrestled in Japan in the late 1980s.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Rene Dupree claimed Orton Jr. got in trouble with the Yakuza while in Japan. He had to leave the country to avoid getting killed by the criminal organization.

"I'll tell you who the Yakuza were after, Bob Orton Jr. So, yeah, there was a story that they were out at a bar and one of the wrestlers, I forget, who was arm wrestling with one of the Yakuza members and something happened where Bob Orton Jr. I guess kicked one of the Yakuza guys right in the b*lls. Yeah, they had to get Orton out of the f**king country because they were waiting for him, like a big mob at the hotel waiting for him. They would've probably killed him," he said. [14:40 - 15:19]

Bob Orton Jr. provided an update on his son, WWE Superstar Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury since May 2022. In his last match, he and his RK-Bro tag team partner Matt Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos.

Last May, Bob Orton Jr. provided an update on his son's condition during an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, revealing that doctors advised The Viper not to return to in-ring competition.

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know. If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he need [sic] to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do."

