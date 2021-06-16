"He's apologized to me several times" - Released WWE star on Jaxson Ryker's controversial tweet

WWE RAW Superstar Jaxson Ryker apologized to Wesley Blake “several times” following his controversial political tweet in 2020.

The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake) moved to SmackDown from NXT in April 2020. Just two months after their main-roster debut, the trio were removed from television after Ryker’s tweet in support of Donald Trump received heavy criticism.

Speaking to John Poz on the Two Man Power Trip Podcast, Blake said he and Cutler texted Ryker and advised him to delete the tweet. While Ryker refused to take down the social media post, he did apologize to the other Forgotten Sons members.

“I’ve told Ryker this on many occasions, ‘I know you didn’t tweet that thinking we would get in much trouble or get us in trouble,’ and he’s apologized to me several times on several different occasions,” Blake said. “He never meant to hurt our careers in that way in that aspect. He was just showing his support for something that he believed in, so that was that.” said Blake

Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 1, 2020

Several members of the WWE locker room replied to Jaxson Ryker’s tweet, which was posted during the George Floyd protests in America. Kevin Owens said Ryker was “absolutely f***ing pathetic,” while Ricochet said he hoped Ryker’s comment was tweeted in character.

Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake apologized on behalf of Jaxson Ryker

Wesley Blake clarified that he did not face any issues with other WWE Superstars following Jaxson Ryker’s tweet.

He also revealed that he and Steve Cutler apologized on Ryker’s behalf in an attempt to “mend fences” with the WWE locker room.

“Of course, Steve and I, once that came out, we went the very next day to the Performance Center and offered our apologies to anyone in the locker room, that type of stuff, to kind of mend the fences,” Blake said. “We were told when we got there that this wouldn’t affect us. They’re like, ‘Time heals all wounds, so we’re gonna let y’all lay low for a couple of weeks and then we’re gonna kick right back up.’” said Blake

Blake said The Forgotten Sons’ feud with The New Day “kind of faded” after Jaxson Ryker’s tweet. WWE originally planned to bring the trio back with a new look in September 2020 but the idea never came to fruition.

Ryker now performs as a singles competitor on RAW after his tag team partnership with Elias ended. WWE released Blake and Cutler earlier this year following their brief alliance with King Corbin on SmackDown.

