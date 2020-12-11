Jaxson Ryker comments on his WWE return and his future with the company 

On this week's WWE Main Event episode, the opening segment featured Elias and a returning Jaxson Ryker.

Jaxson Ryker and his Forgotten Sons teammates, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake, were pulled from WWE programming earlier this year. The former made controversial political comments on Twitter in late May. The recent Main Event episode marked his first appearance on WWE TV since that time.

On Main Event, Elias claimed to have seen a vision after he fought Jeff Hardy in a Symphony of Destruction match on WWE RAW. The vision apparently included Jaxson Ryker, along with the 'Universal Truth', which, as everyone might have guessed, is that WWE stands for, 'Walk With Elias'.

Elias and Jaxson Ryker were interrupted by WWE 24/7 title shenanigans, and Jaxson Ryker attacked Akira Tozawa with a clothesline. R-Truth and Elias then got involved in a verbal exchange to end the segment.

Recently, Jaxson Ryker took to social media to comment on his return.

I......WILL.....WALK.......WITH.... — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) December 8, 2020

Jaxson Ryker doesn't think he is done with WWE. He might appear alongside Elias on WWE RAW if the company has concrete plans for him in the future.

Jaxson Ryker has been possibly separated from Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake in WWE

Jaxson Ryker could be making his way to the red brand because Elias is a part of their roster. But his Forgotten Sons teammates recently returned on an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake aligned themselves with King Corbin on the blue brand. This new trio will likely feud with with the Mysterio family.

It seemed unfortunate that Jaxson Ryker's comments had also affected The Forgotten Sons as a whole. But now it appears that he will be embarking on a separate journey. Moving forward, all three stars will try to find success on the main roster.