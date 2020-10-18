Jay White challenges Kota Ibushi following the G1 Climax 30

Kota Ibushi defeated SANADA in the finals to the G1 Climax 30, earning a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the Tokyo Dome on January 4th or 5th. Following his victory, Jay White interrupted Ibushi's post-match press conference to challenge the Golden Star for his title shot.

Tradition in NJPW has seen the winner of the G1 hold a briefcase with the contract for Wrestle Kingdom inside. The winner usually defends the contract before the show. Jay White has made it clear that he will be the first to challenge Ibushi for his right at the title shot.

This will mark the fourth encounter between Ibushi and Switchblade. These two men met for the first time in last year's G1 Climax 29 Finals, with Ibushi winning. Jay White would then defeat Ibushi twice on January 5th at Wrestle Kingdom and then again on Night 3 of the G1 Climax 30, which set up his challenge. This match will presumably take place at New Japan's next major event on November 7th at Power Struggle 2020.

Jay White and EVIL continue to tease Bullet Club dissension

One of the storylines throughout the G1 Climax 30 was the ongoing dissension among the Bullet Club with Switchblade Jay White and EVIL. White took exception with EVIL not "Too Sweet-ing" fellow Bullet Club member, KENTA, during their B Block match. EVIL responded by saying that not everyone falls in line with Switchblade in the group.

The problems came further to the surface when Yujiro Takahashi refused to lay down for Jay White during their A Block match during the G1 Climax 30. These issues will continue to be a story moving forward with White challenging for the Wrestle Kingdom title shot, while EVIL has positioned himself for a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships of Tetsuya Naito.