JBL backs WWE’s latest hire after recent backlash

The WWE Universe has been in a bit of an uproar following a major shakeup on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Top stars have publicly defended the latest decision by Triple H and his team, and now JBL is sharing his two cents. As one of World Wrestling Entertainment's most loyal Hall of Famers through the years, John Bradshaw Layfield is continuing to back the company.

Ad

"Road Dogg" Brian James was reportedly promoted to the role of co-lead writer for WWE SmackDown. He and John Swikata will now lead creative for the brand. The news of the DX member's promotion to the Creative Writing team was largely met with negative feedback, which brought defensive statements from AJ Styles and others. Road Dogg was criticized for his work and blamed for the brand's decline after taking over as SmackDown lead writer in 2017.

Ad

Trending

The Wrestling God fully supports the new WWE creative role for the son of "Bullet" Bob Armstrong. Layfield took to X today to react to the big news on James, who was promoted to the role of Senior Vice President of Live Events in 2022.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

There's also talk of Road Dogg bringing positive change to WWE's blue brand. A former world champion exclusively spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling and provided an inside look at James' work in the company and what can be expected from the Hall of Famer.

WWE announces updated WrestleMania 41 lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment is just 60 days away from the 41st annual WrestleMania Premium Live Event, which will take place on April 19 and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

John Cena vs. TBA

Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair World Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) or IYO SKY vs. Women's Elimination Chamber winner

Rhea Ripley (c) or IYO SKY vs. Women's Elimination Chamber winner Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Men's Elimination Chamber winner

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Men's Elimination Chamber winner World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

John Cena's final WrestleMania opponent will be Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship if Cena wins at Elimination Chamber. IYO SKY will be the one to defend the Women's World Championship if she can dethrone Rhea Ripley on March 3 during WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback