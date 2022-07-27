JBL believes popular WWE heel is "a wonderful role model for all people"

While Happy Corbin might not be well liked by the majority of fans, but WWE Legend John Bradshaw Layfield, aka JBL, believes he is a "wonderful role model" for everyone.

Corbin has been a part of WWE since 2012. After spending nearly four years on the developmental brand, he made his main roster debut in 2016. He has mostly portrayed heel character during his time with the company.

Speaking on RAW Talk, JBL stated that Corbin is a wonderful human being and because of that he'll defeat Pat McAfee in their upcoming clash at SummerSlam.

"I think Baron Corbin [Happy Corbin] is just a wonderful human being. He's a good-hearted soul and I think because of the good nature and the wonderful things he's done in this world, he is going to defeat Pat McAfee, who I like and respect very much. Baron Corbin is a wonderful role model for all people."

You can check out the clip from RAW Talk below:

WWE Legend JBL said Happy Corbin reminds him of himself

JBL has always been a huge admirer of Happy Corbin. The WWE Hall of Famer has stated in the past that Corbin is one of the best heels of the current generation and is legimately despised by fans, something Bradshaw was famous for during his peak years.

"I've always thought Baron Corbin was a guy who reminded me of myself, I think Baron is a really smart guy. Baron wants to be a heel, and very few people are like that. I don't know if Randy Orton reminds me of myself, I think Randy is a lot better than me. But Randy is a guy that can do anything. There's only a few every generation that really want to be heels. Piper told me the same thing, The Hot Rod did. And it's true, guys want to be, sometimes they want to be a cool heel, they want to be and there's all kinds of different heels... but to be a pure heel like JBL, there's not that many people that either want to be or have the ability to be," Bradshaw said.

TOTAL CATCH @Total_CatchYT Il y a 3 ans , Baron Corbin portait son End of Days sur Becky Lynch Il y a 3 ans , Baron Corbin portait son End of Days sur Becky Lynch 👀👀 https://t.co/whSCbdRyK2

Happy Corbin will be in action at WWE's upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam. He is set to face Pat McAfee in a singles match after the tension between the two reached a boiling point.

