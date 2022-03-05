"Very few people are like that" - JBL reveals why Happy Corbin reminds him of himself

JBL has stated that WWE SmackDown star Happy Corbin reminds him of himself because he legitimately wants to be a heel that is despised by the fans.

The WWE Hall of Famer is inarguably one of the greatest villains in the history of the company, as he played his role as a heel perfectly. He feuded with top babyfaces such as Eddie Guerrero and John Cena, and the fans weren't divided as to who they should cheer or boo.

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, John Bradshaw Layfield was asked about his thoughts on today's heels and if there's anyone who reminds him of himself. The former WWE Champion brought up Corbin, stating that he's a smart man, and he actually wants to be a heel.

"I've always thought Baron Corbin was a guy who reminded me of myself, I think Baron is a really smart guy. Baron wants to be a heel, and very few people are like that. I don't know if Randy Orton reminds me of myself, I think Randy is a lot better than me. But Randy is a guy that can do anything. There's only a few every generation that really want to be heels. Piper told me the same thing, The Hot Rod did. And it's true, guys want to be, sometimes they want to be a cool heel, they want to be and there's all kinds of different heels... but to be a pure heel like JBL, there's not that many people that either want to be or have the ability to be," said JBL. [26:00-27:02]

You can check out the full interview below:

JBL wants to manage Happy Corbin in WWE

JBL sees himself in Corbin, so it isn't surprising that he wants to manage the former United States Champion. During a recent interview, the former WWE Champion stated that he's fond of Happy Corbin and would love to manage him at some point in the future.

mayor of jackpot city @BaronCorbinWWE



Winning in my Debute and beating one of the best of all time Kurt Angle



will get added to that list Saturday April 2nd at



Cry your hearts out internet turds! I’ve already had two major moments at WrestleMania that’s more than most will ever have.Winning in my Debute and beating one of the best of all time Kurt Angle @DMcIntyreWWE will get added to that list Saturday April 2nd at #WrestleMania Cry your hearts out internet turds! I’ve already had two major moments at WrestleMania that’s more than most will ever have. Winning in my Debute and beating one of the best of all time Kurt Angle@DMcIntyreWWE will get added to that list Saturday April 2nd at #WrestleMania Cry your hearts out internet turds! https://t.co/twpboVqWY0

Happy Corbin is currently in a partnership with Madcap Moss, and he's set to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38.

