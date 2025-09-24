JBL defends WWE after Wrestlepalooza

JBL has defended WWE after the promotion came under scrutiny following Wrestlepalooza. The premium live event marked WWE's big debut on ESPN, and while the night was packed with in-ring action, the show left fans feeling underwhelmed.

There were no major surprises as teased by WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H, leading to immense backlash against The Game. In its review, ESPN said the show fell a little short of expectations, grading it a "C."

However, amid the criticism, Hall of Famer JBL has defended WWE. Speaking on the Something to Wrestle With podcast, he said that the negative reviews of Wrestlepalooza don't undermine WWE's start with ESPN.

"I saw some negative stuff out there. I think people love to be negative in reviews...Dracula is the second most sold book behind the Bible, and reviews when it came out were horrible. So I think reviewers have always been negative. You sound smart when you’re negative, you don’t sound smart when you’re positive," he said.

The lukewarm reaction around Wrestlepalooza stems from the fact that WWE failed to deliver on some big moments that fans were anticipating given the hype around the event. Brock Lesnar was wrestling his first in over two years, and you also had Cody Rhodes defending his WWE Championship.

But JBL believes the event was a success for WWE, and the partnership with ESPN will only get bigger.

"I think it’s a terrific start for WWE, I think it’s gonna be huge," he added.

You can watch the video below:

JBL backed WWE's Saudi WrestleMania announcement

Previously on Something to Wrestle With, the Hall of Famer also came to WWE's defense over its announcement that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia.

The sports entertainment juggernaut faced a lot of criticism for this move, but the former WWE Champion was not having it.

He said the reasoning behind people criticizing it was "misguided," and he didn't "100% agree" with this dissent.

