JBL discusses the talents of Sasha Banks, Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley

JBL made an appearance on the recent episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss the results of Survivor Series. JBL focused on the performances of many of the top talent matches of the night, specifically focusing on Team RAW and the current title holders, namely the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, US Champion Bobby Lashley, and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. He had high praise for all three champions.

JBL first discussed the overall ability of Sasha Banks and even commented on her match with Asuka. JBL believed that Banks' victory over Asuka cemented her position, not only as The Boss of the women's division but also as the top champion in the company.

"I think that's a defining moment in her career. You know, what you do on pay-per-view, especially in the big four, matters. I thought what Sasha did was a defining moment; she needed that. I believe she's a great champion, but there's been a lot of speculation and guessing about her and her big matches. I thought she answered all of those questions against one of, if not the best, women performers of this generation." H/t Wrestling Inc

JBL believes that Bobby Lashley will be a future WWE Champion

JBL also provided his review of the match between the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and United States Champion Bobby Lashley. JBL found the match to be really fun and commented on what a great character Sami Zayn has grown into. However, JBL is far more invested in the future of Bobby Lashley and strongly believes that Lashley will be the future WWE Champion.

"Sami Zayn, what a great character he's become. He's a real talented guy... because very few people could pull off that; he's also an annoying guy, too. But Bobby Lashley, to me, this guy is going to be the world champion. There's no doubt in my mind. This guy is going to carry the company one day. I saw it the first day he came in; we all said the same thing. His first U.S. Championship came from me. I knew then that this young guy was going to be the foundation of this company going forward, there's no doubt." H/t Wrestling Inc

JBL has shared some interesting thoughts on the current situation of the WWE main roster recently. His comments on Bobby Lashley are not far-fetched, considering that Lashley has been on the rise recently as the popular heel CEO of The Hurt Business. It would not be a surprise to see him take the WWE Championship off of Drew McIntyre in the future, and it would definitely be one heck of a match.