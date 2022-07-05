"It was because he was just too good" - WWE legend on fans' polarizing reactions to John Cena during his push

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently shared his thoughts on fans' reactions to John Cena at the start of his push.

When the leader of the Cenation started to emerge as the face of the company in the mid-2000s, the WWE Universe had mixed opinions about him. A section of fans was firmly in support of him, while others would try and boo him out of the building.

Speaking on Busted Open, JBL gave his thoughts on why fans had this response to Cena.

"I think it was because he was just too good,” JBL said. “He’s this good-looking guy, he’s got this great body, he puts out great matches, and he has incredible promos … Cena would go out there and he had the entire crowd chanting either ‘Let’s Go Cena’, or ‘Cena sucks’. By the time he’s five minutes into that promo, everybody is into whatever he’s saying … I think people just disliked him, for one, they couldn’t control it, and two, it was a great departure from the beer-drinking, middle finger, and the cussing from The Rock and Stone Cold in the Attitude Era." H/T Wrestling Inc

Today, Cena generates an almost entirely positive reaction from the crowd, with barely a hater in sight. Fans have indeed come to appreciate his hard work and commitment over the years.

JBL wants John Cena to break one last record

Over 20 years, John Cena has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in WWE.

However, he is currently tied with Ric Flair as one of two men who have won 16 wrestling World Championships.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, JBL stated that he would love to see John Cena capture his 17th world title.

"I hope he wins the 17th, I want him to win the 17th. You know no offense to the Nature Boy out there but to me it's about Cena, people like to see records broke and he's the right guy to do it. He's one of the most respectful guys and like I said earlier he's the best representative of this business, he embodies everything good about this business and I really want to see him I hope I'm in the arena, win that 17th championship." H/T Sportskeeda

Whether or not John Cena is able to capture his 17th world title, his achievements as a WWE Superstar undoubtedly position him as one of the greatest of all time.

