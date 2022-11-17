WWE legend JBL cheekily compares himself to England football legend ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield took a shot at England football legend, Sir Bobby Charlton before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

JBL returned to the WWE last month alongside Baron Corbin. Coming in as the former Happy Corbin's new manager, Bradshaw has already led the former United States Champion to a small undefeated streak on WWE RAW.

On the most recent episode of the red brand, Corbin defeated Akira Tozawa, a defeat that may have been Akira's final match in the company.

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the WWE Legend took a shot at English football legend Sir Bobby Charlton. Layfield also mispronounced the iconic footballer's name as "Carlton" during the latest edition of WWE's The Bump.

The topic came up during a segment in which the former WWE Champion claimed he could return, aged 55, and win the World Championship again.

"I asked Bobby Carlton one time, the great soccer player from England. How would you do against the Iceland team? When they were doing so well, and he goes "well, we'd probably win 3-to-2" and I go "Only 3-to-2?" and he goes "We're all 70 years old." and that's what I feel like now," JBL said. [From 36:46 to 36:58]

What's been happening in WWE's SmackDown World Cup?

FIFA isn't the only sporting giant hosting a World Cup tournament this winter season.

WWE is hosting its own version of the World Cup on SmackDown, similar to the competition won by Shane McMahon in 2018. Beginning on the most recent edition of the blue show, the tournament has already seen Santos Escobar defeat Shinsuke Nakamura and Braun Strowman easily dispatch Jinder Mahal.

Rey Mysterio was also announced for the tournament, but he may no longer be able to compete due to a recent injury. He was replaced by Ricochet.

