"Personally, of course, I hated it"- JBL recalls his emotions the day The APA finally split up 

JBL and Ron Simmons were known as The APA (Acolytes Protection Agency) for six years. As a team, the duo won three WWE Tag team Championships and were a dominant tag team for the better part of their run with WWE.

Both JBL and Ron Simmons appeared on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump to discuss everything going on within WWE. They touched on a variety of topics, including Ron Simmons' historic run as one of the first African-American champions in pro wrestling.

While appearing on The Bump, JBL and Ron Simmons reminisced about their Hall Of Fame worthy runs as The APA. While discussing the run, JBL shared how he felt back in 2004 when Ron Simmons decided it was time to retire. The APA had their last match against Rikishi and Scotty 2 Hotty. Following their defeat, Paul Heyman fired Simmons and let JBL stay. While it did look good on television, JBL hated the fact that he was being separated from his best friend.

"That scene was incredibly well done. I mean, Ron is legitimately, still is my best friend, and I turned on him. I mean, that’s… you don’t get any worse than that. And it was incredibly well done. I hated it because Ron was leaving, you know, I didn’t want my friend to leave. I know life goes on, and that’s what we do. But the scene was really well done, but personally, of course, I hated it."

The APA have had a few brief reunions since then. They most notably joined forces once again back in 2015 for a special episode of RAW, titled RAW Reunion. The duo, alongside various other WWE legends, laid out The Ascension.

"It was his time now" - Ron Simmons on JBL's run as a singles Superstar

Following their separation, JBL went on to become a singles star. He had a great run, winning numerous titles including the United States, Intercontinental and WWE Championships. Simmons shared how happy he was for Layfield, saying he deserved it.

"For me, you know I love this business, right? When you’re in a tag team, no one, absolutely everyone, almost prays that you get the run that we did. I was very grateful that we went as long as we did and had the success that we did… It was his time now, you know. He had paid his dues, and he had put in his time to where now this catapults him to the next level."

What did you think of The APA's run with WWE? Should the group be enshrined in WWE's Hall Of Fame? Let us know in the comments down below.