JBL hopes John Cena meets WWE personality on TV before retiring

John Cena will retire from WWE in-ring competition at the end of 2025. In a recent podcast episode, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) addressed whether the wrestling icon could interact with Bruce Prichard before bidding farewell to fans.

Ad

From CM Punk and Cody Rhodes to Logan Paul and Randy Orton, Cena has shared the ring with several wrestlers during his 2025 retirement tour. The 48-year-old has also paid homage to some of his greatest rivals by using their moves during his matches.

Prichard returned to WWE as a creative team member in 2019 after an 11-year absence. JBL, a temporary stand-in for the 62-year-old on Something to Wrestle, said he would like to see Prichard on television with Cena.

Ad

Trending

"I think it would be cool, and I think there is a chance. You know, Cena's going through kind of this great retirement tour where he's doing guys' finishes, he's doing all kinds of stuff that he wants to do. Good for him, he deserves every bit of it. I'm glad that he's getting to do all this, and so, yeah, if John wants it, I'm sure it'll happen, and I hope it does because that would be a lot of fun."

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

During the episode, Something to Wrestle host Conrad Thompson hinted that Prichard will return to the podcast soon. JBL has been filling in for the WWE executive since November 2024.

John Cena's next WWE opponent

Following his appearance on the September 15 episode of RAW, John Cena only has six dates left before his in-ring career ends.

His next match will take place on September 20 against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. Beyond that, the 17-time World Champion will appear at Crown Jewel on October 11 and Survivor Series on November 29. He is also advertised for RAW episodes on November 10 and November 17.

Ad

On December 13, John Cena's WWE retirement match will be held at Saturday Night's Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!