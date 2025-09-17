JBL hopes John Cena meets WWE personality on TV before retiring

John Cena will retire from WWE in-ring competition at the end of 2025. In a recent podcast episode, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) addressed whether the wrestling icon could interact with Bruce Prichard before bidding farewell to fans.
From CM Punk and Cody Rhodes to Logan Paul and Randy Orton, Cena has shared the ring with several wrestlers during his 2025 retirement tour. The 48-year-old has also paid homage to some of his greatest rivals by using their moves during his matches.
Prichard returned to WWE as a creative team member in 2019 after an 11-year absence. JBL, a temporary stand-in for the 62-year-old on Something to Wrestle, said he would like to see Prichard on television with Cena.
"I think it would be cool, and I think there is a chance. You know, Cena's going through kind of this great retirement tour where he's doing guys' finishes, he's doing all kinds of stuff that he wants to do. Good for him, he deserves every bit of it. I'm glad that he's getting to do all this, and so, yeah, if John wants it, I'm sure it'll happen, and I hope it does because that would be a lot of fun."
During the episode, Something to Wrestle host Conrad Thompson hinted that Prichard will return to the podcast soon. JBL has been filling in for the WWE executive since November 2024.
John Cena's next WWE opponent
Following his appearance on the September 15 episode of RAW, John Cena only has six dates left before his in-ring career ends.
His next match will take place on September 20 against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. Beyond that, the 17-time World Champion will appear at Crown Jewel on October 11 and Survivor Series on November 29. He is also advertised for RAW episodes on November 10 and November 17.
On December 13, John Cena's WWE retirement match will be held at Saturday Night's Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
