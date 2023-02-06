JBL names WWE veteran as the best in the business to learn from

WWE legend JBL has named one of the "best" wrestlers in the business that anyone can learn from. The Hall of Famer named former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, saying everyone should take the opportunity to take lessons from him.

JBL is one of the most experienced wrestlers to have been a part of WWE. While he has retired from in-ring competition, he is still active behind the scenes, as well as being an on-screen manager for Baron Corbin.

The two have been making headlines as a duo, despite not being involved in any major storylines yet.

While there are currently rumors that he may split up with Corbin on RAW, JBL took to Twitter to talk about Dutch Mantell's upcoming pro wrestling seminar. Mantell recently announced that he was holding a pro wrestling seminar on the ins and outs of the business, talking about how everyone can advance in the business and more.

JBL immediately supported and retweeted it, saying that the industry legend was the best to learn from.

"The best to learn from-anyone in this business or any business could-and should-learn from @DirtyDMantell," the former world champion wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Dutch Mantell feels top WWE SmackDown star needs to leave the show

During a recent episode of Smack Talk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell spoke about the Royal Rumble event. One of the things that he was disappointed with was the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.

He said that while Wyatt's storylines were interesting when he was not delivering in their matches, that was an immediate problem. He mentioned that Wyatt needed to restart and think about where to go with the character instead of just going forward.

"I don't know where Bray Wyatt can go from here. LA Knight, that wouldn't be my problem because you could do anything with him right now. Where is Bray going to go? He has to restart it... They need to sit down, and that's where the problem comes in. When you have to sit down and really think about where to go with a talent or a character."

He went on to say that he was sure that Wyatt had ideas and hoped to be surprised by the character.

"I'm sure they have ideas, and I'm sure Bray has ideas. So, we'll see if they surprise me with it. I hope they come up with something good, but who is Uncle Howdy? They can always go to him, but I'm not that interested in Uncle Howdy as a fan."

Wyatt seemingly joined hands with Uncle Howdy on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The mysterious character had previously attacked the Eater of Worlds and has also been appearing during Alexa Bliss' matches.

What do you think of Bray Wyatt's next step after the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match?

