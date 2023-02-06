Triple H set to break up popular duo on WWE RAW (Reports)

Triple H has made a number of personnel changes within WWE since taking over the creative responsibilities from Vince McMahon. The Game could be making another change by splitting a popular duo on the upcoming episode of RAW.

John Bradshaw Layfield returned to weekly programming on the October 17, 2022 episode of RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer offered his managerial services to Baron Corbin. The partnership bore fruit for the Lone Wolf as he went on a four-match winning streak on RAW.

He picked up victories over the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Akira Tozawa, Johnny Gargano, and Cedric Alexander. A loss to Drew McIntyre on the November 21, 2022 episode of RAW brought an end to his winning streak. Since then, Baron Corbin has been winless in televised WWE matches.

His most recent loss came on the January 30, 2023 episode of the red brand when he lost an Elimination Chamber Qualifying match to Johnny Gargano. It appears that Triple H is not keen to continue this partnership as it has been reported by Xero News that the duo of Corbin and JBL will be split up on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Triple H's booking of Sami Zayn was praised by a former WWE manager

Sami Zayn's involvement with the Bloodline turned out to be a masterstroke. The latest chapter of the story unfolded at Royal Rumble 2023 when the Canadian star turned on the dominant faction. The story has been built over many months and has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praised the booking of the storyline:

"They have done such a good job with Sami [Zayn]. 7 or 8 months and that is old-school timing. Just went on and on and on. We've been expecting this for 3 months, Sami turns and somebody helps him. Now he's got people to help him. He's got Cody to help him, he's got Kevin Owens to help him. Now if you want to get some more baby faces over, have them help. That's how you get guys over. You get guys over by putting them in hot angles because they get over by osmosis, just being in the group," Dutch Mantell said. [From 37:18 to 38:15]

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns will square off at Elimination Chamber 2023 in a match for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

