JBL reacts to Peacock removing controversial moment from WWE PLE replay

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) was among WWE's top heels in the mid-2000s. In a recent podcast Q&A, the legendary wrestler gave his thoughts on one of his most controversial promos being removed from the Peacock streaming service.

JBL defeated Eddie Guerrero via disqualification at Judgment Day 2004. Before the match, the former WWE Champion's villainous character called Mexico a "third-world" country. He also claimed a Mexican housekeeper stole from him before vowing to employ Guerrero's mother as his new maid.

On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL acknowledged that the segment would not be allowed on WWE television today. However, he does not think it should have been removed from the premium live event replay when Peacock purchased WWE content in America in 2021.

"No, I don't think so," Layfield said. "But, you know what, I don't mind it because people take stuff that you said 20-something years ago in a different context in a different world, and they bring it into today's woke world, and they wanna cancel you for something that was said. It's not like you hid it. I said it in front of a wrestling ring in front of 15,000 people in front of a national TV audience and a global audience as well." [40:44 – 41:05]

A month after the show, Layfield defeated Guerrero in a Texas Bull Rope match at The Great American Bash to win the WWE Championship.

JBL has "no complaints" about WWE Judgment Day 2004 footage removal

Many other WWE moments have been removed from Peacock, including Vince McMahon using racist language backstage at Survivor Series 2005.

Although he would rather most footage remained available for fans to watch, JBL believes certain clips have to be edited out:

"I can understand them cutting out things that are controversial. I get it. But it's either a work or it isn't, and if you're saying it's a work, let it be a work, but I understand it. No complaints." [41:07 – 41:22]

Layfield also gave an interesting prediction on John Cena possibly selecting an up-and-coming talent as his final WWE opponent.

