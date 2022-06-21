"Legend" - Former WWE Champion reacts to The Rock's recent act of kindness

Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield recently applauded WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on always being there for his family.

The Rock is known for being supportive and assisting his family in times of need. A few days ago, The People's Champion shared a video on Instagram where he bought his cousin and current RAW Superstar Tamina a house. He highlighted that she had witnessed some tough times in her life but worked hard to accomplish her achievements.

Referring to the recent incident, JBL took to Twitter to state that The Rock was a legend whose legacy is his care towards family.

"Wow. What a wonderful thing to do @TheRock -you have always taken care of family and helped so many. The greatest legacy you have is this. So cool. Love that a great man has been so successful and doing great things with his success. Legend."

John Layfield @JCLayfield Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Been a single mom, raising two kids all while living the hard life as a pro wrestler - on the road, wrestling nightly for YEARS. I wanted to bring a little stability in my cousin’s life for her and her kids 🏾 twitter.com/ryansatin/stat… She deserves a lot more.Been a single mom, raising two kids all while living the hard life as a pro wrestler - on the road, wrestling nightly for YEARS. I wanted to bring a little stability in my cousin’s life for her and her kids She deserves a lot more. Been a single mom, raising two kids all while living the hard life as a pro wrestler - on the road, wrestling nightly for YEARS. I wanted to bring a little stability in my cousin’s life for her and her kids ❤️🙏🏾 twitter.com/ryansatin/stat… Wow. What a wonderful thing to do @TheRock -you have always taken care of family and helped so many. The greatest legacy you have is this. So cool. Love that a great man has been so successful and doing great things with his success. Legend. twitter.com/therock/status… Wow. What a wonderful thing to do @TheRock -you have always taken care of family and helped so many. The greatest legacy you have is this. So cool. Love that a great man has been so successful and doing great things with his success. Legend. twitter.com/therock/status…

John Bradshaw Layfield has been associated with WWE since the mid-90s and is very vocal about his take on the pro wrestling world. He is the co-host of Stories with Bradshaw and Brisco podcast with retired WWE Superstar Gerald Brisco.

The Rock inaugurated a canon room named after him in Beverly Hills

The Brahma Bull recently unveiled the 'Dwayne Johnson Canon Room' at Mastro's restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

The 50-year-old shared a video on Instagram where he could be seen cutting the ribbon for the inauguration of the room. He thanked his business partners for making it a success and encouraged fans to visit the space.

The Hollywood A-Lister reportedly has no movies or filming lined up for 2023, thus hyping up rumors of a potential feud with Roman Reigns. He is currently focused on his portrayal of Black Adam in his first-ever DC film of the same name, set to hit theatres in October this year.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far