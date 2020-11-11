JBL recalls the exact moment that made him a big fan of The Usos (Exclusive) 

The latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone was graced by the legendary presence of none other than John Bradshaw Layfield, also known as JBL to the WWE faithful. The WWE Hall of Famer was at his engaging best as he answered several questions about many notable names from the industry. As Roman Reigns and The Usos are currently in the midst of the hottest storyline in WWE, it was only imperative that we posed JBL a question regarding his thoughts on the SmackDown angle.

While we have already covered JBL specifically talking about Roman Reigns in a separate article - which also includes his answer to the question about who should take the Universal title off the Champion - JBL also shared his opinions on The Usos during the interview.

JBL praised The Usos and spoke about the time when he first saw the Samoan twins perform in the WWE. JBL was a regular pre-show panel member when The Usos were starting in the company, and the WWE Hall of Famer noted that Jimmy and Jey were always impressive despite the odds being stacked against them.

The Usos had the unforgiving job of keeping the fans invested during a kickoff show, and The USos often got the fans on their feet at the end of 20-minute matches.

Here's what JBL had to share about The Usos:

"I'll actually tell you something about Ths Usos. I love both those guys. I love their dad. When I saw them first coming in, we would call the pre-show, what they call the kickoff now. Nobody knew the Usos. They would have to go out there and put on 25 minutes, which is torture when people are coming in for the event or are not really expecting a match at that point. They are looking forward to the main matches later. Nobody knew the Usos then, and they would go out there every night in a match that had no storyline, nothing, and they would have the crowd on their feet at the end of 20 minutes. And I would tell, 'these kids are just awesome.' And I don't mean disrespect by kids; I am 54 this month, so they are kids to me (laughs). They are grown men, and they do a wonderful job, and I knew how talented they were."

UnSKripted w/Dr. Chris Featherstone — LIVE Q&A featuring JBL! https://t.co/eeEHdJRnml — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 11, 2020

Fun conversation, thanks. I could've talked wrestling all night. Appreciate the invite to be on your show. https://t.co/T1MiuY4U2a — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 11, 2020

