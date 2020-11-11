JBL reveals if he's in the WWE Hall of Fame [Exclusive]

Former WWE Champion JBL recently sat down with Sportskeeda's own Dr. Chris Featherstone and answered a bunch of fan questions. The Wrestling God was asked by Chris about his status as a WWE Hall of Famer, and here's what JBL had to say in response:

I don't think anybody knows, unless they had a Hall of Fame back in the Spanish Flu, 1918, nobody knows what's going on right now. I go into the Hall of Fame, the whole world shuts down. It's kind of ironic. So I don't know the answer, they call me a Hall of Famer, I have no idea.

I'm not in it, I don't think, I don't know what I am, but whatever I am, I'm honored.

JBL was supposed to get inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year

JBL was all set to get inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, but the company had to cancel the ceremony due to the COVID-19 outbreak. JBL is one of the most successful Superstars in WWE history, and certainly deserves the honor of the Hall of Fame.

JBL was WWE Champion for almost a year, back in 2004-05. His reign kicked off at The Great American Bash 2004, where he beat Eddie Guerrero for the WWE title. He lost the WWE title to John Cena at WrestleMania 21, and never won the coveted belt again.

