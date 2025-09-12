JBL sets the record straight on WWE status

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) has worked as an analyst and commentator since retiring from WWE in-ring competition in 2009. In a recent podcast episode, the Hall of Famer addressed his current status with the company.
Layfield joined Corey Graves and Konnan at the announce desk for AAA's Triplemania XXXIII event on August 16. However, he has not featured regularly on WWE programming since his short-lived run as Baron Corbin's manager ended in 2023.
On Something to Wrestle, JBL clarified to host Conrad Thompson that he is not a contracted WWE performer.
"Absolutely not. No, do not work for them. I have a wonderful relationship [with WWE] that I'm very happy with, and I don't do anything that surprises them. I have a great relationship. If I'm gonna do something, a lot of times I will give them the heads up that I'm gonna do something just out of common respect and courtesy."
JBL wrestled for WWE from 1995 to 2009. One of the highlights of his career came in 2004 when he defeated Eddie Guerrero to win the WWE Championship.
JBL willing to make more WWE appearances
In 2024, JBL unexpectedly appeared at several non-WWE shows. The 58-year-old looked set for a prolonged run back in the wrestling business with either AAA or TNA in 2025. However, the ideas failed to materialize.
Layfield added that he is prepared to work for WWE again if they think he is suited for any roles.
"I love those guys, and I love the company. I've been there 30-something years. I'm not gonna do anything to harm that company. People have accused me of being a shill for them, working for them. That's not true. I am doing some stuff with them, and I'm glad when they call. I always answer the phone, and if I can do it, I'll always be there for them."
During the same episode, Layfield gave his honest reaction after Ronda Rousey complained about being booked to face Alexa Bliss in 2018.
