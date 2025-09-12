JBL sets the record straight on WWE status

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) has worked as an analyst and commentator since retiring from WWE in-ring competition in 2009. In a recent podcast episode, the Hall of Famer addressed his current status with the company.

Ad

Layfield joined Corey Graves and Konnan at the announce desk for AAA's Triplemania XXXIII event on August 16. However, he has not featured regularly on WWE programming since his short-lived run as Baron Corbin's manager ended in 2023.

On Something to Wrestle, JBL clarified to host Conrad Thompson that he is not a contracted WWE performer.

"Absolutely not. No, do not work for them. I have a wonderful relationship [with WWE] that I'm very happy with, and I don't do anything that surprises them. I have a great relationship. If I'm gonna do something, a lot of times I will give them the heads up that I'm gonna do something just out of common respect and courtesy."

Ad

Trending

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

JBL wrestled for WWE from 1995 to 2009. One of the highlights of his career came in 2004 when he defeated Eddie Guerrero to win the WWE Championship.

JBL willing to make more WWE appearances

In 2024, JBL unexpectedly appeared at several non-WWE shows. The 58-year-old looked set for a prolonged run back in the wrestling business with either AAA or TNA in 2025. However, the ideas failed to materialize.

Ad

Layfield added that he is prepared to work for WWE again if they think he is suited for any roles.

"I love those guys, and I love the company. I've been there 30-something years. I'm not gonna do anything to harm that company. People have accused me of being a shill for them, working for them. That's not true. I am doing some stuff with them, and I'm glad when they call. I always answer the phone, and if I can do it, I'll always be there for them."

Ad

During the same episode, Layfield gave his honest reaction after Ronda Rousey complained about being booked to face Alexa Bliss in 2018.

Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!