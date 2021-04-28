JBL shares an amazing story about how good of a heel Mr. Perfect was

Mr. Perfect, Curt Hennig, was one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all-time. He was also a superb heel character who inspired a number of modern wrestlers. Known for his cockiness and narcissistic attitude, many recall Mr. Perfect's name when discussing great heel characters.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently conducted a Q&A on his YouTube channel, where he was asked about the difficulties of being a heel. JBL went on to talk about what it is like to be a heel, its difficulties and its upsides.

While on the topic of heels, JBL shared an amazing story about Mr. Perfect, and how it re-affirms the idea that no heel can have a designated "heel section" among fans. He described how Curt Hennig went out of his way to make one of his fans turn against him. JBL said:

"Curt Hennig came out one time against Hillbilly Jim. One guy was out there yelling, "Hillbilly you suck! Curt Hennig you're the best." Curt spit his gum out and hit the guy. The guy looks around and goes, "Curt you suck!". He changed the one guy who was rooting for him into rooting against him. Then he looked at Hilbilly and he goes, 'That was perfect!'"

The story really shows just how committed Mr. Perfect was to his character. Hopefully, future superstars will emulate his dedication to the sport of professional wrestling.

Kenny Omega was heavily inspired by Mr. Perfect

Mr. Perfect has inspired a whole generation of wrestlers. One such wrestler is AEW and IMPACT Wrestling Champion Kenny Omega. In an interview earlier in the year, Omega revealed that he was heavily influenced by Curt Hennig.

There are some similarities between the two, especially when it comes to their attitudes and characters. They even have similar hairstyles. They also share a talent for mic work.

There are plenty of other superstars who were inspired by Curt Hennig and his career as a WWE star was nothing short of amazing. Hopefully, more and more future stars will take a page out of his book.