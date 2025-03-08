JBL spotted with several WWE legends including The Hardy Boys

JBL was recently spotted outside WWE. He even posed for a picture with some legends, including The Hardy Boys.

The legends in question are Ron Simmons and Lex Luger. JBL was once part of the popular tag team APA along with Ron Simmons. After breaking free from this tag team, Layfield managed to establish himself as a top singles star and eventually won the WWE Championship. He was even the longest-reigning WWE Champion in SmackDown history at one point. Now that he has retired, he gets the chance to catch up with some of his former colleagues at events.

This is what happened recently. The Wrestling God posted a picture of himself with The Hardy Boys, Ron Simmons, and Lex Luger on his social media. He captioned the post as follows:

"Surrounded by some great guys."

Check out his tweet here:

JBL revealed whether he would return to WWE as a commentator

After retiring as a full-time competitor, JBL took up the role of commentator. He served as a commentator for RAW and SmackDown for several years, but he hasn't returned to this role since 2017.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, the WWE legend stated that he was interested in returning as a commentator but there aren't many openings for him at the moment.

“Of course I’d be interested. But there’s not a spot available, and I don’t see one coming open. You have great commentators right now. I think Pat McAfee does a great job. I think Wade Barrett does a great job. I think Booker T is doing a great job. Corey Graves—I love those guys. You’ve got wonderful guys who are filling the roles incredibly well, better than I could do.”

It will be interesting to see if Layfield will return in an onscreen role in WWE in the future.

