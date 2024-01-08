JD McDonagh to face former WWE Champion on RAW

The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh is set to face a former WWE Champion tomorrow night on RAW.

Last week on the red brand, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh battled R-Truth and The Miz (Awesome Truth) in a tag team match. R-Truth was bewildered during the match as he believes he is a member of The Judgment Day, but The Miz took control and planted McDonagh with the Skull Crushing Finale for the pinfall victory.

RAW GM Adam Pearce announced two matches for tomorrow night's edition of the red brand over the weekend. Pearce stated that Kofi Kingston will battle Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match. Kingston and Jey Uso defeated Imperium last week in a tag team match due to a referee's stoppage after Giovanni Vinci suffered an injury.

The RAW GM added that JD McDonagh will battle former WWE Champion The Miz tomorrow night in a singles match.

"I have two special singles attractions to announce right now. First, New Day rocks, Kofi Kingston will go one-on-one with Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day will oppose The Miz," he said. [00:21 - 00:37]

WWE star Rhea Ripley reveals she doesn't "fully like" JD McDonagh

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley admitted last year that she doesn't "fully trust" JD McDonagh.

The 33-year-old spent months trying to join the faction and finally wore the group down. He presented Damian Priest with a custom Money in the Bank briefcase and has since been officially welcomed into the group.

Before McDonagh joined the faction on WWE RAW, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley revealed in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling that she was still unsure about the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion joining the group.

"JD is obviously Finn's friend. I've known him for a while too just from NXT UK. But The Judgment Day, we're such a close family, we all have each other's backs, and we all look out for each other. I just don't know exactly where he lies with all of that just yet. I don't fully trust him. I don't fully like him." [6:14 – 6:44]

The Miz came up short in his rivalry against Intercontinental Champion Gunther at the end of last year but has become a fan-favorite once again. It will be interesting to see if McDonagh can pull off the upset in his singles match against The A-Lister tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

