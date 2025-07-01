JD McDonagh forced to explain actions following WWE RAW

JD McDonagh was forced to explain his actions on social media following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The Irish Ace is a member of The Judgment Day on the red brand.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) last night on WWE RAW to become the new World Tag Team Champions. McDonagh took to social media today to share a hilarious video of himself leaving an airport with the title hidden under his shirt.

He noted that there was no more room for carry-on during the flight, and you can check out the video in his post below.

"No space in the carry-on. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤘🏻," he wrote.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are now in their second reign as World Tag Team Champions together. Liv Morgan is also a member of The Judgment Day and is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Morgan suffered a separated shoulder during her singles match against Kairi Sane on the June 16 edition of WWE RAW. During last night's show, Balor and McDonagh suggested that Roxanne Perez replace Liv as she is injured and unable to defend the title.

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce liked the idea and announced that Perez and Rodriguez would be defending the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four Way match at WWE Evolution 2 next weekend.

Former WWE writer reacts to The Judgment Day's victory on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not a fan of The Judgment Day winning the World Tag Team Championship last night on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo referenced The New Day's betrayal of Big E in December 2024 and noted that there wasn't a payoff for the angle. The legend added that it was difficult to care which team won the title match during last night's show.

"I'm trying to figure out, what was the point of the New Day heat with Big E and them turning heel and remember, their family was showing up at the matches, and now we just take the tag team titles, put the titles back on Balor and McDonagh, who were never over when they had the titles. So what this is telling you is, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter who has the titles. It doesn't matter that we started this big heel run with New Day, and now we've just beaten, none of it matters. I'm watching that match. Why do I care who wins this match?" [From 18:11 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

It will be interesting to see how long JD McDonagh and Finn Balor can hang onto the titles moving forward.

