WWE Superstar to be fired from Judgment Day after losing her championship at Evolution 2? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day has gold once again on RAW, after JD McDonagh and Finn Balor defeated The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

At the same time, Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion, while Roxanne Perez has joined forces with Raquel Rodriguez as the Women's Tag Team Champions, replacing Liv Morgan, who will miss a few months with a shoulder injury.

The duo will be in action at the all-women's Evolution Premium Live Event on Sunday, July 13, where they will defend their titles against a team from RAW, a team from SmackDown, and a team from NXT, as General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced on RAW.

Perez seems to have officially joined The Judgment Day as well, but Rodriguez didn't appear very fond of the move, and it will be interesting to see how the duo will work at Evolution to retain their titles. She asked Perez to hold up her end of the bargain of proving themselves to be worthy champions when they defend the tag team titles at Evolution.

If the former NXT star gets pinned in their upcoming title defense, Rodriguez may push to get her fired from The Judgment Day upon failing to hold up their end of the bargain, as agreed upon between the members of the faction backstage. However, this is all speculation for now, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Judgment Day member says the faction misses Liv Morgan

As all the members of The Judgment Day hold titles again on RAW, Finn Balor has seemingly taken over the faction, especially now that Liv Morgan is out.

The Prince was the one who brought Perez to the faction, with The Prodigy trying to help the Women's Tag Team Champions, but not getting a warm reception from both Morgan and Rodriguez.

Balor, meanwhile, took to his account on X and sent a message to the former Women's World Champion, telling her that they missed her.

Balor and Morgan have not seen eye to eye for several months now. The tension between them intensified as The Prince was trying to take over the faction, but Morgan was trying to do the same, too, having her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, by her side.

Fast forward to today, and Perez's inclusion has seemingly turned things around for The Judgment Day, and it seems that WWE creative is ready to push the faction again.

