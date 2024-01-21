JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller and many other WWE names react to SmackDown superstar's recent name change 

Last night on WWE SmackDown, it was finally confirmed that Pete Dunne had been given back his name, and Butch would be seen as a thing of the past. The Brawling Brutes split several weeks ago, and Tyler Bate has since been promoted to the main roster to align with his long-time friend.

Dunne was able to make his entrance with his original name last night on SmackDown and went on to pick up the win for his team over Pretty Deadly when he hit The Bitter End.

The Bruiserweight has since taken to Instagram to share a one-word message surrounding the change: "persistence."

A whole host of WWE names have gone on to like the post including JD McDonagh, Bronson Reed, Grayson Waller, Cruz Del Toro, Indi Hartwell, Andre Chase, Karrion Kross, Shinsuke Nakamura, Nathan Frazer, and Ivar.

Ivar also commented several emojis while Megan Morant shared, "Let's go!!"

It seems that the wrestling world is happy that Dunne has finally been able to become The Bruiserweight once again.

Pete Dunne has since teased going after Gunther on WWE RAW

Pete Dunne currently works on SmackDown, but next weekend at Royal Rumble, he may be able to share a ring with Gunther. The Intercontinental Champion has already declared for Men's Royal Rumble match and is one of the favorites to win it.

Gunther himself is on an incredible reign as IC Champion and currently has challengers coming from all sides. Following his recent character change, it appears that Dunne is wasting no time in ensuring that he is in the conversation to face Gunther.

If Dunne is part of the WWE Royal Rumble next weekend, then he could be in the position where he sends a message to The Ring General, and the two meet again in singles action on the Road to WrestleMania.

Gunther was the man who broke Pete Dunne's United Kingdom Championship reign record, so he has a reason to want to take away his title.

