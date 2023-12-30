JD McDonagh "heartbroken" and at a loss for words after tragic passing of 26-year-old wrestling star

JD McDonagh has paid tribute to an up-and-coming pro wrestler after his tragic passing at the age of 26.

It was announced earlier today that "Mad Kurt" Kurtis Chapman passed away at the age of 26. Revolution Pro remembered the UK star as one of "the most gifted technical wrestlers, charismatic characters and magnetic personalities," and said he will never be forgotten. Several pro wrestlers have paid tribute to the former RevPro British Cruiserweight Champion.

The Irish Ace took to his Instagram Stories to remember Mad Kurt today. The Judgment Day member shared a Wrestling Republic tribute graphic, and included his thoughts on the star's tragic passing. JD McDonagh's Instagram Story screenshot can be seen below.

"Rest in Peace Kurtis. No idea what else to say. Heartbreaking," JD McDonagh wrote.

Chapman began wrestling in 2014 but despite his career launching in the UK, he and JD McDonagh never wrestled. His last match came back in June with a successful title defense of the Resurgence Arthouse Championship.

Promotions pay tribute to "Mad Kurt" Kurtis Chapman

At just 26 years old, "Mad Kurt" Kurtis Chapman made an impression on fans and co-workers as he was seen as one of the more respected and beloved British indie wrestlers.

Resurgence Wrestling, a theatre-led wrestling organization in the UK, was the last company Chapman worked for earlier this year. They took to X/Twitter to pay tribute to the former Resurgence Arthouse Champion.

"Everyone at Wrestling Resurgence is devastated to hear the news about Kurt. Kurt represented everything that was great about wrestling, both sides of the curtain. Our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this loss. RIP Kurt," Resurgence wrote.

PROGRESS Wrestling is another top UK wrestling promotion that the rising star worked for. They also paid tribute to Chapman on X/Twitter today, declaring that the British pro wrestling scene will never be the same.

"We are absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of Kurtis Chapman, otherwise known to fans as Mad Kurt. Our hearts go out to all of his family and friends. BritWres will never be the same without him," PROGRESS wrote.

There is still no cause of death announced for Chapman's passing.

