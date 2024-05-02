JD McDonagh sends a five-word message to Finn Balor after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar JD McDonagh has now sent a message to his fellow Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor after things went south on Monday Night RAW.

On this week's edition of the red brand, United States Champion Logan Paul joined forces with the Judgment Day faction to take out Jey Uso. The Maverick borrowed Patrick Mahomes' three Super Bowl rings to punch the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

However, Main Event Jey ducked and McDonagh who was holding him from behind ate a vicious smack from Paul. Later in a backstage segment, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion showed off brutal scars from The Maverick's accidental punch on his forehead.

Taking to Instagram, the inaugural WWE Universal Champion shared a video with his reaction to McDonagh's bruise. The Irish Ace responded to Finn Balor with a five-word message.

Checkout the screenshot of the Judgment Day members' interaction on social media:

McDonagh's reply to The Prince on Instagram.

Check out Balor's Instagram post here.

JD McDonagh demands a gift from WWE star Logan Paul

As mentioned earlier, The Maverick unintentionally punched the Judgment Day member on Monday Night RAW in an attempt to take a shot at Jey Uso.

On X (formerly Twitter), the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion shared a different photo of bruises with an impression of Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl rings. For his mistake, JD McDonagh asked Logan Paul to send him a crate of PRIME Hydration to his doorstep at the earliest.

"I better have a crate of @PrimeHydrate on my doorstep tomorrow morning @LoganPaul!" wrote McDonagh.

Check out the 34-year-old star's tweet here.

Expand Tweet

The Irish Ace was a part of the first round of semi-finals for the WWE Speed Championship competition. He faced Ricochet in a fast-paced contest, however, he failed to pick up the win over his opponent. As a result, The One and Only punched his ticket to the finals and will face Johnny Gargano for the brand new title.

Since McDonagh joined the Judgment Day, he has not won a championship. It remains to be seen if World Wrestling Entertainment has any plans for the 34-year-old star to bag a title while being a part of the heinous faction.

