JD McDonagh sends interesting message to current WWE champion

JD McDonagh has sent an interesting message to a current WWE champion today on social media.

McDonagh spent months trying to become a member of The Judgment Day before he was finally accepted into the heel group. R-Truth made his return from injury during a backstage segment at WWE Survivor Series 2023 and has managed to convince himself that he is a part of the faction as well.

R-Truth was a guest on Miz TV on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW and claimed that he was trying to make The Judgment Day more accessible for everyone. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh interrupted and it led to a tag team match. R-Truth was confused about who he was supposed to tag throughout the match, but The Miz wound up catching McDonagh with the Skull Crushing Finale for the pinfall victory.

JD McDonagh took to his Instagram story today to seemingly try and recruit NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria to the faction. He shared an image of her hitting a kick to the face and noted that she was right on target as seen in the image below.

JD McDonagh comments on taking insane RKO at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Randy Orton made his triumphant return from injury at Survivor Series 2023 as he helped Cody Rhodes' team defeat The Judgment Day in the Men's WarGames match.

During the match, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn launched JD McDonagh off the top of the cage. Randy Orton was ready in the ring to catch The Judgment Day member with an epic RKO as he fell to the canvas.

McDonagh took to Instagram to comment on his experience at Survivor Series and noted that there were some highs and lows. He shared an image of the incredible RKO at the premium live event and you can check it out in his post below.

"WarGames. Highs and lows," he wrote.

The Judgment Day has established itself as the most feared faction on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if any more superstars decide to join the group in 2024.

