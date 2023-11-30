JD McDonagh shares thoughts after insane RKO at Survivor Series

JD McDonagh has shared his thoughts after taking an insane RKO off the top of the cage at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

The Judgment Day squared off against Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and Sami Zayn in the Men's WarGames match at the premium live event this past Saturday night. Orton did not show up until the end of the match, but The Viper made a huge impact.

Rollins and Zayn launched McDonagh off the top of the steel cage, and The Legend Killer planted The Judgment Day member with an epic RKO. The Judgment Day attempted to get revenge on Orton this past Monday on RAW, but he fought them off. The veteran is scheduled to appear on SmackDown this Friday night, but a WWE Superstar has already warned him not to show up.

JD McDonagh took to his Instagram account to react to the loss at WWE Survivor Series. He shared images from the "highs and lows" of the Men's WarGames match, as seen in his post below.

"WarGames. Highs and lows.," he wrote.

WWE star Rhea Ripley reveals she didn't trust JD McDonagh

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley shared earlier this year that she didn't "fully trust" JD McDonagh.

It took months for JD McDonagh to finally be accepted as an official member of The Judgment Day. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview in September, The Eradicator noted that McDonagh was Balor's friend, but she still wasn't sure about him.

"JD is obviously Finn's friend. I've known him for a while too just from NXT UK. But The Judgment Day, we're such a close family, we all have each other's backs, and we all look out for each other. I just don't know exactly where he lies with all of that just yet. I don't fully trust him. I don't fully like him." [6:14 – 6:44]

The Judgment Day remains the most powerful faction on WWE RAW, but the group came up short at Survivor Series. Despite the loss, Rhea Ripley sent a heartwarming message stating that the group wins and loses as a family.

