Rhea Ripley shares heartwarming message about Judgment Day

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley has shared a heartwarming message about The Judgment Day.

The heel faction has become incredibly powerful on the red brand but has been having some difficulty as of late. Drew McIntyre teamed up with the group in the Men's WarGames match but they fell short to Cody Rhodes' team at Survivor Series.

This past Monday night on RAW, Damian Priest was worried that his stablemates were going to hold the loss at Survivor Series against him because beforehand he declared himself the leader of The Judgment Day. Balor and Ripley assured The Archer of Infamy that was not the case, and that the group loses as a team.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley took to social media today to send a heartfelt message to her stablemates. She noted that they are a family and shared a new photograph of the faction as seen in her post below.

"Family. Win or lose, do it in style 😈🔥," she wrote.

Bill Apter reacts to Rhea Ripley's segment on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley should have been involved in a major twist this past Monday night on the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter suggested a wild twist that could have taken place on WWE RAW. Bill Apter stated that Damian Priest should have shown up during the segment, only for The Legend Killer to hit the Women's World Champion with an RKO to shock the WWE Universe.

"I'll tell you the scenario I just thought of. Randy's eye to eye with Rhea. Behind him comes Damian Priest, 'cause now he looks like a threat, and Randy is in between the two of them now. He is looking back-and-forth and the fans are going 'RKO! RKO!' and he makes like he's gonna RKO Damian Priest, but he goes after Rhea Ripley instead. Priest is like stunned, Randy leaves, 'Oh my God! Did you see that?'" Bill Apter said. [15:27 - 15:57]

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title against Zoey Stark this past Saturday night at Survivor Series in Chicago. It will be fascinating to see which superstar on WWE RAW decides to step up and challenge Ripley for the title in the weeks ahead.

