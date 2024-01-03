WWE Superstar touts undefeated record for 2024

The new year just kicked off and one veteran WWE Superstar is already touting his undefeated streak for 2024.

Monday's RAW Day 1 special featured a MizTV segment with The Miz introducing his guests, The Judgment Day. However, R-Truth came out instead, and then the two joked about Truth being the most likable "member" of the group. The comedy continued until Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh interrupted for a fight. The match saw Awesome Truth reunite for the first time since 2011 to get a win over The Irish Ace and Dirty Dom.

The A-Lister took to Instagram today to tout his one-match undefeated streak for 2024. The post includes photos from Day 1 and a brief three-word caption.

"Undefeated in 2024," he wrote.

The Awesome Truth tag team is rumored to continue past this week but that has not been confirmed. Before Day 1, The A-Lister was still chasing the WWE Intercontinental Championship but he failed to defeat GUNTHER at Survivor Series and the December 18 edition of RAW.

The Miz to bring a big name to WWE?

WrestleMania 40 is just a few months away and The Miz is already teasing a big celebrity appearance for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

NFL star Travis Kelce has been in the news for his games with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and for his relationship with singer Taylor Swift. The A-Lister recently spoke with TMZ Sports and teased a WrestleMania appearance for the Chiefs tight end.

"I’m always sending DMs to Travis, being like, ‘Hey, you’re pretty good in the ring. I think you could do pretty well.’ This year at WrestleMania, we’re in Philly, so never say never," Miz said.

With WrestleMania 40 being held in Philadelphia, Miz was asked about Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, who plays center for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Miz proposed a future WWE match for the brothers.

"It would make complete sense. I mean, Jason Kelce, maybe he retires after this year, and then what better way to go out than with a match at WrestleMania?" Miz said.

Do you want to see Awesome Truth stick around on WWE RAW? Where does The Miz rank on your list of all-time greats? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.