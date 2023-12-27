The Miz claims he's in contact with major star for WrestleMania cameo

The Miz believes a popular NFL star could succeed in WWE and claims he has been texting him about a possible WrestleMania appearance.

The A-Lister was recently involved in a bitter rivalry with Gunther over the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General successfully defended the title against The Miz last month at Survivor Series and then defeated him again last week on RAW.

TMZ Sports caught up with The Miz recently, where he claimed that Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce would do great in WWE. The veteran revealed that he is always sending direct messages to Kelce on social media and hinted at a possible WrestleMania appearance for the Super Bowl Champion.

"I’m always sending DMs to Travis, being like, ‘Hey, you’re pretty good in the ring. I think you could do pretty well.’ This year at WrestleMania, we’re in Philly, so never say never," he said.

The 43-year-old was asked about Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, who plays Center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He noted that Jason could retire after this year and go out with a match at WrestleMania 40.

"It would make complete sense. I mean, Jason Kelce, maybe he retires after this year, and then what better way to go out than with a match at WrestleMania?" he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Gunther mocks The Miz after WWE RAW

Gunther took to social media to mock The Miz after his dominant victory last week on WWE RAW.

The leader of Imperium has put together a historic reign as Intercontinental Champion, and there seemingly is no end in sight. He has surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

The 36-year-old took to social media after his successful title defense last week to poke fun at his rival. Gunther wondered where his opponent's "massive balls" were and shared a video of him mocking the catchphrase.

Travis Kelce has also made headlines for being the boyfriend of popular music star Taylor Swift. It will be interesting to see if either of the Kelce brothers make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia.

Would you like to see the Kelce brothers at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.