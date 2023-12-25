Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have recently slumped, evidenced against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs host the Raiders in one of three games played on Christmas Day. A lot is at stake for both teams.

The Chiefs enter today's game with a 9-5 record, first place in the AFC West. The Raiders (6-8) have a long shot at making the playoffs but would stay alive in the race with a win today.

The Raiders' defense came up big in the first half against the struggling Chiefs' offense. They scored two defensive touchdowns to help give the Raiders a 17-7 halftime lead.

The Chiefs and Kelce showed their frustration many times in the game. At one point, Kelce had an outburst on the sidelines and threw his helmet on the sideline.

Kelce also made a critical mistake in the first half. He dropped a wide-open pass from Patrick Mahomes that could have been good for a first down.

NFL fans react to Travis Kelce's sideline rage

Some fans trolled Travis Kelce on social media for his sideline raging incident, while some showed concern.

Here's a mix of fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

Is Travis Kelce having a down season this year?

Travis Kelce during Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

Although it can be seen that Travis Kelce is having a 'down' year, he has still been productive as a tight end. Before today's game, Kelce has 85 catches for 924 yards and five touchdowns this season.

He's on pace to eclipse 1,000 yards for another time and could add a few more scores.

Kelce has seven straight seasons of at least 1,000-plus yards and will likely extend that streak to eight. He has gotten slower and not produced much. However, Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the NFL and Patrick Mahomes' number-one target.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Kelce are trailing the Las Vegas Raiders and looking to make a comeback after trailing 17-7 entering the second half.

