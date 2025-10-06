Je'Von Evans canceled major non-WWE appearance for SmackDown match

WWE Superstar Je'Von Evans was in action on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The former NXT star had to cancel a major appearance because of his bout on the blow show.After his match against Sami Zayn for the United States Championship on the September 26, 2025, edition of SmackDown, Je'Von Evans was once again in action on the main roster in the latest episode of the blue show. Last week, Evans teamed up with Rey Fenix to defeat Los Garza (Angel and Berto) in a tag team match.According to a TikTok of FaZe Clan's manager, Lopey, Je'Von Evans was supposed to make an appearance at the FaZe Subathon II, a nonstop 24/7 livestream that will be available for the whole of October. It will give fans a chance to tune in to exclusive content from their beloved creators. For those unaware, FaZe Clan is an esports and entertainment organization, mainly known for its gaming culture. Evans had to cancel his appearance for FaZe Subathon II because of his scheduled match on WWE SmackDown.Check out the TikTok in the post below.Vince Russo wasn't a fan of how WWE showcased Je'Von Evans on SmackDownAfter Je'Von Evans accepted Sami Zayn's open challenge for the United States Championship on the September 26, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown, Vince Russo talked about it on an episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown. The veteran said that the Triple H-led creative team should have showcased some vignettes before calling up Evans on the blue show.Russo added that main roster fans would have gotten a chance to know the NXT star from the video package before his match.&quot;We got this Evans kid, and before we ever saw him, we should've got vignettes, we should've got an introduction, we should've understood who this guy was. But no, we don't get any of that. They just throw him on TV. And he's just another name on the roster.&quot;It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Je'Von Evans' future on WWE's main roster.