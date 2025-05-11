Jeff Cobb sends message following shocking WWE debut

Jeff Cobb shared an interesting message following his surprising WWE debut last night at Backlash. The veteran showed up during the PLE in St. Louis, Missouri.

Jacob Fatu put the United States Championship on the line in a Fatal Four-Way match against Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre last night at WWE Backlash. Solo Sikoa showed up with Cobb during the match and helped Fatu retain the title. Cobb brutally attacked Knight, and The Samoan Werewolf capitalized by hitting the Moonsault for a pinfall victory.

Cobb took to his Instagram story today to ask an interesting question to fans. He humorously wondered if anything cool happened over the weekend, and you can check out his message in the image below.

"Anything cool happen in STL this weekend?" Cobb wrote.

Cobb shared an interesting message. [Image credit: Jeff Cobb's Instagram story]

Jacob Fatu seemed caught off guard when Cobb interfered in the United States Championship match at Backlash. The 42-year-old appears to be aligned with Solo Sikoa, who has not been on the same page as Fatu in recent weeks on WWE SmackDown.

Former WWE champion hints at potential name change for Jeff Cobb

Big E recently said that Jeff Cobb could be changing his ring name after joining the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the post-show for Backlash 2025, Big E suggested that Cobb may be changing his ring name following his WWE debut. The veteran stated that he does not know what the 42-year-old will be referred to now after he aligned with Solo Sikoa at the PLE last night.

"We saw the debut of a man once referred to as Jeff Cobb. Not entirely sure what he’ll be referred to now," Big E said.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently suggested that Solo Sikoa was attempting to make things difficult for Jacob Fatu. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

