Nick Aldis stuns Solo Sikoa after massive accusation; Breakup being teased on SmackDown?

Nick Aldis made a massive accusation against Solo Sikoa that left the leader of The New Bloodline stunned. It seems like in doing so, a major breakup was teased on SmackDown.

It all stemmed from the chaos of last week and this week, where Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre all got involved with Jacob Fatu. This week, there was a backstage pull-apart between Priest, Sikoa, and Fatu, as well as tensions between LA Knight and Damian Priest. The match between Knight and Priest ended in a DQ following Solo Sikoa's interference.

In a backstage segment, Aldis informed Sikoa and Fatu that the US Title will be on the line in Backlash in a Triple Threat match against Damian Priest and LA Knight. Sikoa said that it should have been Drew McIntyre who got the shot since he technically beat LA Knight last week (via DQ).

Aldis obliged and made the match a Fatal Four Way at Backlash. When Solo accused Aldis of trying to screw Jacob Fatu, Nick Aldis hit back by saying, "No Solo. You are". The accusation left Solo stunned.

It seems like a breakup is being teased, but it may not happen just yet. Solo has taken a backseat compared to a year ago, as Jacob Fatu looks to be stepping up in a much bigger way.

Jacob Fatu made it clear that he didn't care how many people he defended the title against. He welcomed all comers.

The reaction on Solo Sikoa's face was nothing short of priceless.

