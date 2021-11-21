Jeff Hardy is "bummed out" that 3-time World Champion is missing Survivor Series (Exclusive)

Jeff Hardy was only drafted to SmackDown over a month ago, but he made it to the Survivor Series Men's team. While his spot was on the line against Sami Zayn, he defeated the former Intercontinental Champion to keep his spot on the team.

Hardy spoke about some of the superstars on the opposing team in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. When asked about singles matches that Jeff Hardy wants against members of the RAW Survivor Series team, the WWE legend admitted that he was "bummed out" that Rey Mysterio was replaced on the team.

Speaking to Sid Pullar III, he also said that they haven't officially met in a one-on-one match before:

"I was really bummed out when I heard Rey [Mysterio] wasn't going to be in the match. Me and Rey have never had an actual 1-on-1 match but we have ran into each other in a match before, it might have been Survivor Series, I don't remember," recalled Hardy.

When asked about who he wanted to face in a singles match on the RAW Survivor Series team, Jeff Hardy named Finn Balor and Seth Rollins:

"But Finn Balor, probably. I think there's some type of babyface vs babyface moment between us. Seth Rollins, he's one of the hardest-working men in pro wrestling. And the clothes he wears alone make me want to mix it up with him. Like what's wrong with your fashion, man?"

It's surprising to many that Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio never crossed paths in WWE despite having tenures in the same era. Both men are three-time world champions in WWE and are likely locked in to be future Hall of Famers.

Will Jeff Hardy get his dream matches?

Jeff Hardy has crossed paths with Seth Rollins before and briefly teamed up with Finn Balor on an episode of RAW. However, given that they're now on different brands, the chances of them having a match seem slim.

However, Survivor Series is always exciting as we get teases of dream matches, even if it's just for a few minutes in the ring. Hardy isn't expected to have an important role at Survivor Series 2021, but he seems to be pushing for a change of character in the future.

It will be interesting to see how his run on SmackDown is handled, and if his push for the "Willow" character comes through.

