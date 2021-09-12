"Haunted old prison" - Jeff Hardy wants to face top WWE duo in a cinematic match

Jeff Hardy recently highlighted that one of his biggest dream cinematic matches in WWE was to face The Usos. The veteran is still open to this idea and thinks it could be "extremely cool."

Back when Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy, was still in WWE, the duo defeated Jimmy and Jey Uso to win the SmackDown tag team titles in 2019. Matt has since signed with AEW, while Jeff Hardy is now a solo star in Vince McMahon's company.

The Charismatic Enigma appeared on a recent episode of Wrestling Inside the Ropes with James Stewart. He spoke about integrating "The Uso Penitentiary" catchphrase into a potential cinematic showdown.

“I think, cinematically, one of my biggest dream matches was with The Usos because they got their penitentiary thing. Like, to go to an old, rundown prison that you can go tour for paranormal activity or whatever, but go and have a match with The Usos in a haunted old prison. I got that match in my hand, and I think I wrote a bunch of ideas down years ago. That’s still one of the things I would really love to do. I think that can be extremely cool,” said Jeff Hardy. (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

There was a boom of cinematic matches in WWE throughout the pandemic. Jeff Hardy fought Sheamus in a Bar Fight last year on SmackDown, which is considered as one of the better cinematic-style bouts in recent memory.

Jeff Hardy has teamed up with The Usos once in WWE

The Charismatic Enigma fought alongside The Usos on WWE SmackDown in June 2018. They defeated members of SAnitY - Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and Killian Dain - in a six-man tag team match that lasted almost seven minutes.

As noted earlier, The Hardy Boyz won the SmackDown tag team titles from Jimmy and Jey Uso in April 2019.

They even had a subsequent rematch at a house show, with Jeff and Matt retaining their gold. This was the last time Jeff Hardy ever crossed paths with The Usos in any WWE match.

