"That's THE moment for me" - Jeff Hardy discusses the backstory of The Hardy Boyz' return to WWE in 2017

Jeff Hardy has revealed the backstory of his and Matt's infamous return to WWE at Wrestlemania 33.

In an interview with James Stewart of Wrestling Inside The Ropes, Hardy stated that he had just followed Matt's lead through the Broken Universe storyline on TNA.

"It was the craziest thing. It all started with Matt's idea of the expedition of gold and I had no idea what he was talking about when he first brought this up. We were kind of just, you know, following his lead with the Broken Universe stuff. But yeah, it just led from one set of tag team titles to another set of Tag Team titles to 'The' set of Tag Team titles, which is the WWE World Tag Team Championships, at Wrestlemania, and it all just built up to that moment man. To go from TNA to WWE, where it all kind of started for us," Jeff Hardy said.

He added that they kept winning tag team titles in different promotions and the culmination of the saga was at The Grandest Stage of Them All where they won the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Jeff Hardy added that it was 'The Moment' for him in WWE

Jeff Hardy said that he felt that The Hardy Boyz returning to the WWE and winning the tag team championships once again at Wrestlemania was a perfect ending to the story.

Despite having been involved in a plethora of huge moments in the WWE, like the iconic TLC match at Wrestlemania X7 with Edge & Christian and The Dudley Boys, he stated that winning the titles at Wrestlemania 33 is 'The Moment' for him in the company.

"Yeah the expedition of gold, and it ended perfectly by becoming WWE Tag Team champions once again. When it comes to highspots and moments at WWE, that's up there for me. You can get speared from 20 feet in the air, hanging up with D-Von Dudley, trying to get the titles, and all that. That exciting stuff, jumping from 20 foot ladders and all that, whatever. But going out through curtain that night in Orlando at Wrestlemania in 2017, was just awesome. That's 'The moment' for me, returning to where it all started.", Jeff Hardy added.

What was your initial reaction to seeing The Hardy Boyz return to WWE? Do you think it was the ultimate moment of Jeff Hardy's WWE career? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

