Jeff hardy reacts to being booked to chase the 24/7 title; speaks about his goal

Jeff Hardy was recently featured in a Monday Night RAW segment where he was part of a group of superstars who chased the 24/7 Championship.

Fans were furious with Hardy's treatment on the main roster. In an interview with James Stewart of Wrestling Inside The Ropes, the 'Charismatic Enigma' spoke about his involvement in the segment:

“Monday night in Miami, that’s just what I felt like doing, that’s what I had to do. I was in the chase for the 24/7 Title and it just didn’t work out man. I just came out, it didn't work out. It’s one of those things man, I just show up to work and do what they need me to do and then I move on. That’s in the past and this Monday is the future so I’m super excited.", Jeff Hardy replied.

I’ve been trying to fathom, all day, why Jeff Hardy is running around with the 24/7 guys. Is there a bigger waste of a legendary talent? I don’t think so. So much history with Hardy. He deserves MUCH BETTER creative #WWERaw — Kenny McIntosh 🏳️‍🌈 (@KennyMcITR) September 7, 2021

RAW returns to @tdgarden on Monday, 9/13, tickets are on sale now. I got the chance to chat with @JEFFHARDYBRAND about his chase of the 24/7 championship, working with Karrion Kross, real life incidents turning into storylines and more. @WrestleCast985 https://t.co/La6v00DkVp pic.twitter.com/RXHR2mkUvj — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) September 9, 2021

Jeff Hardy wants to become the Universal Champion

Further in the interview, Jeff Hardy stated that his goal is to become the Universal Champion at least once before his retirement. He wanted to entertain people and was excited to perform in front of a live audience again.

"My number one goal is definitely to be the Universal champion, at least one time before my career is over because I don't know how much longer I have, I am very much living life day to day here now so I just want to entertain people man, especially it's so exciting to be back in front of the live audiences after almost a year of the silence and the Thunderdome, and the sound effects, I mean it was a wild time to be a pro-wrestler in WWE so I got all these ideas still and I am so blessed to still have the same passion in pro-wrestling that I had when I was 16 years old. Yeah, anything is possible in pro-wrestling so I'm shooting for the stars," Hardy stated.

Jeff Hardy is a former two-time World Champion in WWE and is one of the most popular superstars in the history of pro-wrestling. Seeing him on the undercard is a sore sight for the fans.

With his popularity and skillset, even at this age, he has the potential to become a world champion. We'll have to wait and see if that happens anytime soon.

What is your opinion of Jeff Hardy being in the 24/7 title segment? Do you think he should be pushed to win the Universal championship? Sound off in the comments.

