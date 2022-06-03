Jeff Hardy details his thoughts while walking out of his last match in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy recalled the moment he walked out through the crowd during his last match in WWE.

Hardy was performing in a six-man tag team match at a WWE Live Event in Texas last December. The former WWE Champion suddenly left the match and walked out through the crowd. The incident sparked controversy, and Jeff was offered to go to rehab. Upon refusing to do so, he was released by WWE in January 2022.

Jeff was a recent guest on Talk Is Jericho, where he described his behavior as unpredictable and erratic:

“Even subconsciously, when I went over that guardrail, I mean, I was done. It was just some unpredictable, erratic behavior that Jeff Hardy does from time to time...Then the next day they say, ‘Go to rehab or we’re going to release you.'” (H/T: eWrestlingNews)

Jeff Hardy talks about WWE wanting him to be in the Hall of Fame this year

Earlier this year, WWE wanted The Charismatic Enigma to return to the promotion after his drug test results were negative. John Laurinaitis reached out to him and offered the 44-year-old a Hall of Fame induction, but Hardy rejected the offer.

Speaking on the same episode of Talk Is Jericho, the AEW star said he didn't want to join the prestigious class of wrestlers without his brother Matt Hardy:

"I couldn't help but think about it. I cried a little bit because I was, like, well, first of all, I don't want to go in there without my brother [Matt Hardy], and it's not my time. This is too early. This is crazy. So yeah, it was very emotional, man. I was, like, what are they trying to do? Because naturally I'm going to be reuniting with my brother in AEW, now that when I'm free of WWE, so yeah, I just went there, and I told my wife what had happened. I can't believe what they just offered me. So, it's very emotional man, but I happily declined it."

Jeff and Matt reunited in AEW after the former joined the promotion in March 2022. His brother has been signed to Tony Khan's company since 2020.

