Jeff Hardy says his feud with RAW Superstar is not over yet

WWE legend Jeff Hardy discussed working with Karrion Kross and indicated that their feud might not be over yet.

Last month, when Kross was the NXT Champion, he made his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW. Hardy beat Karrion while using the ropes to his advantage.

"@JEFFHARDYBRAND just made the biggest mistake of his life because in the end, everyone will fall and pray!"



The #WWENXT Champion @WWEKarrionKross sends a warning to the Charismatic Enigma!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QJUlYoRdgj — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

Speaking to James Stewart of Wrestling Inside The Ropes, 'The Charismatic Enigma' praised the former NXT Champion, calling him "otherworldly".

He further suggested that their feud might not be over yet. Hardy is also hoping that "something happens" at Extreme Rules.

"I had never met Karrion until I worked with him. Matt had worked with him, years ago, I forget where. I had seen some of his stuff in the other wrestling worlds. I just think he's an interesting dude. You know very, very interesting, otherworldly type of guy. He's got interesting ideas so I'm excited to see where his future goes and super excited to work with him again because being the only one that's kind of beat him by a unique way, you know, Jeff Hardy using the ropes to win. I think there's something else left before our feud is over. So excited about that. Maybe something happens at Extreme Rules. It's kind of short notice but who knows.", Jeff Hardy said.

RAW returns to @tdgarden on Monday, 9/13, tickets are on sale now. I got the chance to chat with @JEFFHARDYBRAND about his chase of the 24/7 championship, working with Karrion Kross, real life incidents turning into storylines and more. @WrestleCast985 https://t.co/La6v00DkVp pic.twitter.com/RXHR2mkUvj — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) September 9, 2021

Jeff Hardy was chasing the 24/7 title on RAW

In the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Jeff Hardy was part of a group of superstars who chased the 24/7 championship. The segment drew the ire of many disappointed fans who were furious over the legend's treatment.

Kross, on the other hand, is coming off a win on RAW. It will be interesting to see the two superstars cross paths again.

Further in the interview, Jeff Hardy had also expressed his desire to win the Universal Championship at least once before his retirement. He praised Roman Reigns and also stated that he wants to face The Tribal Chief in a dream match. Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman reacted to Hardy's comments on Twitter.

