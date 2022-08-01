"If anything goes wrong, it's on me" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on Ric Flair's final match

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke about competing against Ric Flair in the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's retirement match at the event, Ric Flair's Last Match.

The Nature Boy teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo at the show, where they defeated the duo of Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The event, particularly Flair's match, received widespread media attention, with wrestling bigwigs like The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, and more gracing the occasion.

Though the bout received mixed reactions, it brought curtains to one of the most legendary and storied careers in wrestling, leaving fans misty-eyed. Post-show, all four competitors sat down for a chat with ESPN. Jarrett stated that if anything had gone wrong during the bout, he, Andrade, and Jay Lethal were to be blamed, not The Nature Boy.

Jarrett added that while watching the event might have been fun for fans; he was under tremendous pressure owing to the momentous occasion.

"It's his last one. If anything goes wrong, it's on me. It's on others. I'm so damn happy for Ric, I don't know what to say (...) As a spectator, y'all watched it and went home tonight. When you're participating, it's a whole other level of pressure that I've never been under," said Jarrett.

Ric Flair is reportedly doing "great" after his final match

Due to the copious amount of blood he shed during the clash, fans were evidently concerned about Ric Flair's health. Moreover, the bout ran for close to 26 minutes, with The Nature Boy putting every foot forward to make the night memorable.

Thankfully, PW Insider reported that the former WWE Champion was doing "great" backstage after the show wrapped up. As much as detractors may claim that Flair stepping inside the ring again was unnecessary, it's safe to say he bowed down in style with a performance that will be remembered for years to come.

