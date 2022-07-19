Jeff Jarrett is set to appear for a separate major match against WWE Legend the same weekend as SummerSlam

Last week on SmackDown, it was announced that Jeff Jarrett will appear on SummerSlam. He will serve as the special guest referee in the Usos vs. Street Profits tag-team match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

It is uncertain whether or not Jarrett will get himself physically involved in the Usos vs. Street Profits match on Saturday. It has now been officially announced that Double-J will take on 16-time world champion Ric Flair in a tag team match the very next day for Jim Crockett Promotions.

It will be the Nature Boy's final match of his career and he will team-up with his son-in-law and current AEW star Andrade El Idolo to take on Jarrett and Jay Lethal with Karen Jarrett at ringside.

Jarrett was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2018. Since then, he served as a backstage producer with WWE until his departure in April 2021.

In May 2022, it was reported that he was rehired by WWE and now serves as the Senior Vice President of Live Events in a mostly behind-the-scenes role.

Jarrett is now making another return to the squared-circle after his loss to Elias in a match on the February 4, 2019 episode of RAW. The last time the Hall of Famer appeared on WWE television was earlier this year in January in a backstage segment with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

Potential reasons behind Jeff Jarrett appearing at SummerSlam

Jeff Jarrett hails from Nashville and it happens to be the place where both SummerSlam and his match against Flair will occur. Reports suggested that this was the potential reason behind the six-time Intercontinental Champion appearing at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

It remains to be seen if the Nashville-native will bring out his guitar on July 30 and get the chance to break it on someone's back while donning the black and white stripes.

