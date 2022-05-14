'There is no number 1 without a number 2' - Jeff Jarrett on creating TNA as an alternative to WWE (Exclusive) 

While WWE has dominated pro wrestling for years, TNA has made its mark in the annals of the sport. Created by Jerry and Jeff Jarrett in 2002, the company exists to this very day and currently operates under the name IMPACT Wrestling.

Even though the younger Jarrett may no longer be involved with the promotion, he was instrumental in building the promotion from the ground up. We spoke to the WWE Hall of Famer in a Sportskeeda Exclusive, where he shared his motivation behind creating Total Nonstop Action:

"So, the world was completely different. And with the world being completely different, we launched TNA to be the alternative. And by launching to be the alternative, not necessarily by being number 2, but in my opinion, and I've said it many, many, many times... there is no number 1 without a number 2. And so, it was just the WWE in the marketplace," said Jarrett. (14.40-15.00).

AEW has replaced TNA as the primary competitor for WWE today

Once upon a time, TNA did up to 2 million viewers a week on Spike TV. While the company still exists and is still a viable alternative for fans jaded by Vince McMahon's product, the viewership figures aren't nearly as high.

In the meantime, All Elite Wrestling has emerged as the primary competitor for World Wrestling Industry, which is still the industry leader by a fair margin. Only time will tell if we will see a new industry leader and if IMPACT Wrestling could potentially return to its glory days again.

