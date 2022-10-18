Jerry Lawler recalls the greatest thing he's ever done in WWE

Jerry Lawler has had a legendary professional wrestling career. The King has now revealed what he thinks is the greatest thing he's done during his time with WWE.

While many of today's fans know Lawler as the outspoken talking head commentator on WWE programming, The King had a legendary career inside the ring for decades before taking on a new role with the company.

During the latest episode of WWE's Table For 3, three WWE Hall of Famers, Lawler, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, and Kane, shared stories about their time in WWE.

During the meal, Lawler admitted to Hart that their rivalry in WWE was the best thing he's ever done as part of the company:

"To me, the greatest thing I've been involved with here in the WWE was our rivalry," Jerry Lawler said to Bret Hart. "[The] 'Kiss My Foot' match, and all the things that led up to that match. I just enjoyed that so much." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Bret Hart calmed Jerry Lawler's nerves in terms of insulting his parents

During Jerry Lawler's rivalry with Bret Hart, things got personal on WWE programming. The King would go out of his way to insult Hart's parents, Stu and Helen.

While Lawler thought he was going too far at times, The Hitman had to inform him backstage that his parents thought it was hilarious and that he could say whatever he wanted.

At the end of the day, Hart's parents were just thrilled to be involved in one of his storylines on WWE programming.

What do you make of The King's comments? Do you think his rivalry with Bret "The Hitman" Hart was the best thing he did as an active WWE competitor? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : Did you enjoy Jerry Lawler's rivalry with Bret Hart? Yes No 5 votes