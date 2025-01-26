Jesse 'The Body' Ventura lays out massive accusations against WWE referee; legendary 12-time champion 'victimized'

Jesse "The Body" Ventura made a massive accusation against a WWE referee. He claimed that a former champion was victimized.

Sheamus has been in pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship for the past couple of years. He tried to win it several times during Gunther's title reign. However, he was unsuccessful. This is the only title preventing him from becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE since he has won every other championship in the company.

Despite his setbacks, Sheamus has not given up his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship. After Bron Breakker won the title, The Celtic Warrior found himself in contention for the title. However, this time, he also had to contend with Ludwig Kaiser.

Sheamus got another shot at the title tonight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Jesse Ventura also joined the commentary booth for this match. The Celtic Warrior put on a hard-fought contest and went for pinfall on Breakker during the match after a knee strike. When Breakker kicked out, Jesse Ventura accused the referee of going a little high on the pinfall count, which allowed the Intercontinental Champion to kick out.

Later on in the match, Sheamus went for another pinfall attempt, but Breakker got his foot on the rope in time. This time, Jesse Ventura accused the referee of counting to three before he got his foot on the rope. In the end, Bron won the match, but Ventura believes Sheamus was the actual winner since the referee counted to three before the Intercontinental Champion got his foot on the ropes.

It will be interesting to see if Sheamus will continue his pursuit of becoming a Grand Slam Champion.

