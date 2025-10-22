"Jey clearly doesnt like Jim" - Major allegation made against Jey Uso after his controversial actions on WWE RAW

Jey Uso is once again the #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. On his way to earning another title shot, he eliminated Jimmy Uso from the Battle Royal on RAW. His actions caught the attention of Xavier Woods.Jey will face CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event. Punk initially became the #1 contender for the title after winning a Triple Threat Match on RAW, including Jey and LA Knight. However, an injury to Seth Rollins forced him to vacate the title, as Adam Pearce announced a Battle Royal to decide who would face Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.On X, Woods made a major allegation against Jey, claiming that he doesn't love his brother and his lust for the World Title is bigger than that.&quot;Yall Jey clearly doesnt like Jim. His lust for the title is stronger than the love for his brother.&quot; wrote Woods.Check out Woods' post on X:Freddie Prinze Jr. on the possibility of a match between Jey Uso and Roman ReignsRoman Reigns has been guiding Jey Uso and has asked him to put himself ahead of everyone else. While Jey did take Reigns' advice, things haven't exactly been sailing smoothly within the OG Bloodline. At Crown Jewel, Jey accidentally speared Reigns and cost him his Australian Street Fight against Bronson Reed. On RAW, Jey eliminated Jimmy Uso from the Battle Royal, leading to further tension within the family.Despite this, Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Jey won't face Reigns anytime soon. Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, he said:&quot;I don't see a match between Roman and Jey, at least not yet, because I don't think it's there yet. I don't think he [Jey Uso] wants to fight him [Roman Reigns], and I don't think they [The Usos] want to fight him. I don't know how much an audience wants to see that fight yet,&quot;Jey will aim to become a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event.