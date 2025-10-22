  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "Jey clearly doesnt like Jim" - Major allegation made against Jey Uso after his controversial actions on WWE RAW

"Jey clearly doesnt like Jim" - Major allegation made against Jey Uso after his controversial actions on WWE RAW

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 22, 2025 09:44 GMT
Jey Uso eliminated Jimmy Uso on RAW (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jey Uso eliminated Jimmy Uso on RAW (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Jey Uso is once again the #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. On his way to earning another title shot, he eliminated Jimmy Uso from the Battle Royal on RAW. His actions caught the attention of Xavier Woods.

Ad

Jey will face CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event. Punk initially became the #1 contender for the title after winning a Triple Threat Match on RAW, including Jey and LA Knight. However, an injury to Seth Rollins forced him to vacate the title, as Adam Pearce announced a Battle Royal to decide who would face Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

On X, Woods made a major allegation against Jey, claiming that he doesn't love his brother and his lust for the World Title is bigger than that.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Yall Jey clearly doesnt like Jim. His lust for the title is stronger than the love for his brother." wrote Woods.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Check out Woods' post on X:

Ad

Freddie Prinze Jr. on the possibility of a match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been guiding Jey Uso and has asked him to put himself ahead of everyone else. While Jey did take Reigns' advice, things haven't exactly been sailing smoothly within the OG Bloodline.

At Crown Jewel, Jey accidentally speared Reigns and cost him his Australian Street Fight against Bronson Reed. On RAW, Jey eliminated Jimmy Uso from the Battle Royal, leading to further tension within the family.

Ad

Despite this, Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Jey won't face Reigns anytime soon. Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, he said:

"I don't see a match between Roman and Jey, at least not yet, because I don't think it's there yet. I don't think he [Jey Uso] wants to fight him [Roman Reigns], and I don't think they [The Usos] want to fight him. I don't know how much an audience wants to see that fight yet,"

Jey will aim to become a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications